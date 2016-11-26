Merrill (Pete) H. Peterson

Merrill (Pete) Harwood Peterson, 72, of Pasco, died Nov. 23 in Pasco.
He was born in Provo, Utah and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1971.
He was a retired parachemist at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
November 26, 2016 4:52 PM
