Death Notices

November 26, 2016 4:52 PM

Merrill (Pete) H. Peterson

Merrill (Pete) Harwood Peterson, 72, of Pasco, died Nov. 23 in Pasco.

He was born in Provo, Utah and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1971.

He was a retired parachemist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

