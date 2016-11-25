Death Notices

November 25, 2016 1:37 PM

Daphne B. Green

Daphne Beryl Green, 84, of Grandview, died Nov. 23 in Grandview.

She was born in Bishop’s Stortford, England, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Comments

Videos

8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos