Daphne B. Green

Daphne Beryl Green, 84, of Grandview, died Nov. 23 in Grandview.
She was born in Bishop’s Stortford, England, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired housewife.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
November 25, 2016 1:37 PM
