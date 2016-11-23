Death Notices

November 23, 2016 10:56 AM

Larna C. Achenbach

Tri-City Herald

Larna Cleone Achenbach, 92, of West Richland, died Nov. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1952.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

