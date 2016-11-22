Larry D. Honeycutt

Larry David Honeycutt, 58, died Nov. 20 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a member of the Laborers Local #348.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
