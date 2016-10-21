Death Notices

October 21, 2016 5:43 PM

Vivian Y. Stevens

Vivian Yevone Stevens, 72, of Richland, died Oct. 20 in Richland.

She was born in Kamiah, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

She was a retired hair dresser instructor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

