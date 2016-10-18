Death Notices

Jewel D. Richard

Jewel Dean Richard, 82, of Othello, died Oct. 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Blue Springs, Ala., and lived in Othello for 44 years.

She was a retired lead for McCain Foods.

Stevens Funeral Chapel, Othello, is in charge of arrangements.

