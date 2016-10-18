Jewel D. Richard

Jewel Dean Richard, 82, of Othello, died Oct. 16 in Kennewick.
She was born in Blue Springs, Ala., and lived in Othello for 44 years.
She was a retired lead for McCain Foods.
Stevens Funeral Chapel, Othello, is in charge of arrangements.
October 18, 2016 4:17 PM
