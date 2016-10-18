Death Notices

October 18, 2016 4:17 PM

James E. Zeigler Sr.

James E. Ziegler Sr., 74, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 16 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Rulo, Neb., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired Sergeant First Class.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

