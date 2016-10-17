Luana L. Portch

Luana Lee Portch, 82, of Richland, died Oct. 15 at Richland Rehabilitation Center in Richland.
She was born in Peru, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
October 17, 2016 3:37 PM
Luana Lee Portch, 82, of Richland, died Oct. 15 at Richland Rehabilitation Center in Richland.
She was born in Peru, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments