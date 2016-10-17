Death Notices

October 17, 2016 3:37 PM

Luana L. Portch

Luana Lee Portch, 82, of Richland, died Oct. 15 at Richland Rehabilitation Center in Richland.

She was born in Peru, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Comments

Videos

Dallas Zoo's baby elephant explores habitat with mom

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos