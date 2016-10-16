Death Notices

October 16, 2016 3:13 PM

Melecio ‘Manny’ Manuel

Melecio “Manny” Limon Manuel, 81, of Richland, died Oct. 15 in Richland.

He was born in Honolulu and moved to Washington in 2009.

He was retired from the warehouse and trucking industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.

