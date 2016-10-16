Catherine ‘Cathie’ Albers

Catherine “Cathie” Lee Albers, 63, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 in Seattle.
She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities her entire life.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.
October 16, 2016 3:12 PM
Catherine “Cathie” Lee Albers, 63, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 in Seattle.
She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities her entire life.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.
Comments