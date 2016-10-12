Rogelio B. Rivera, 82, of Wapato, died Oct. 11 in Wapato.
He was born in Sabinas Hilgado, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
October 12, 2016 3:39 PM
