Martha J. Hill, 96, of Richland, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Walsenburg, Colo., and lived in Richland for two years.
She was a retired school teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 7, 2016 4:11 PM
