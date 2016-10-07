Death Notices

October 7, 2016 4:11 PM

Martha J. Hill

Martha J. Hill, 96, of Richland, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Walsenburg, Colo., and lived in Richland for two years.

She was a retired school teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

