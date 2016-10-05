Death Notices

LaDonna “Donnie” Erickson

LaDonna “Donnie” Erickson, 65, of Grandview, died Oct. 3 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She retired from work in customer service.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

