LaDonna “Donnie” Erickson, 65, of Grandview, died Oct. 3 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She retired from work in customer service.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
October 5, 2016 3:52 PM
