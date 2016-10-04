Shirley J. Nacke

Shirley Joahn Nacke, 81, of Richland, died Oct. 3 in Richland.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a retired financial clerk at Battelle Northwest.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
