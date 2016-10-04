Shirley J. Nacke

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting Pause

1:50 Election Rewind - Trump on vets with PTSD, Clinton asks, “What kind of genius loses a billion dollars?”

1:14 Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

0:59 Lucky the dog is happy a year after South Carolina river flood

1:32 Volunteers remove tackweed from Sacagawea Heritage Trail

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed

2:13 Sideline Superstars: Students bring back the school's Noise Boys tradition in Georgia

1:12 Richland Kennel Club Dog Show

1:51 Cavalcade of Bands

1:32 Officials release El Cajon police-shooting video