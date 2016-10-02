Irene C. Higuera, 91, of Richland, died Oct. 1 in Kennewick.
She was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
She was a home maker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 2, 2016 2:15 PM
