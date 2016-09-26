Death Notices

September 26, 2016 4:02 PM

Ricky E. Scott

Ricky Edward Scott, 60, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born at Hanford and was lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired union pipefitter/steamfitter.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

