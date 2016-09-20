Death Notices

September 20, 2016 5:07 PM

Stella M. Bennett

Stella Mary Bennett, 98, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ralph, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

