Stella M. Bennett

Stella Mary Bennett, 98, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 in Kennewick.
She was born in Ralph, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
September 20, 2016 5:07 PM
