September 9, 2016 6:37 PM

Judith R. Lee

Judith Rae Lee, 80, of Kennewick, died Sept. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Portland and lived in the Tri-City area for 52 years.

She was a retired CEO and manager.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

