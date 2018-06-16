WSU publishes history of DOE's low dose radiation research

The history of low dose radiation is explored in a new book written by Antone Brooks, research professor emeritus at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
In 1998 Brooks became chief scientist of the Department of Energy's Low Dose Radiation Research Program.
During the next decade, the group redefined the field of low dose radiation biology, applying advances in instrumentation and molecular biology from the Human Genome Project.
The project found that the traditional scientific model — that damage from acute radiation could be extrapolated linearly to low dose exposures — was flawed. Scientists concluded that small doses of radiation can have an adaptive protective effect.
"Low Dose Radiation" tells the story of the DOE program's development, the scientists that made it viable and lessons learned.
The paperback book is published by WSU Press.
