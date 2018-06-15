This is how Hanford got featured at the Stanley Cup finals

No, your eyes were not playing tricks for you.
If you watched the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup last week, that was Eastern Washington's Hanford nuclear reservation featured on the Zamboni.
Leidos, the primary owner of Mission Support Alliance at the Hanford nuclear reservation, sponsored the ice-making machine.
"Moving the Hanford Site Forward" was plastered across the side, along with a symbol of an atom.
More than 6 million viewers watched the hockey game, according to NBC Sports.
The Zamboni made a repeat performance, rolling through the streets of Washington, D.C., in a later parade to celebrate the Capitals' win.
Leidos has been working to build the visibility of Hanford as the company prepares to compete for the new $4 billion Hanford Mission Essential Services Contract, said Rae Moss, spokeswoman for Mission Support Alliance.
The Department of Energy will award a new contract at Mission Support Alliance's contract to provide services across the Hanford Site expires in May 2019.
As legacy sponsors since 2014 for the Washington Capitals, Leidos has its logo throughout the Capital One Arena, including on the ice itself.
About half of Leidos employees live in Washington, D.C., Maryland, or Virginia, making the Capitals their hometown hockey team.
Leidos reports that web searches for the government services company have trended upward as the playoffs progressed.
