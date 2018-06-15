Hanford will spend $125M on medical care. All it needs are some bids

The Department of Energy released a request for bids this week for an occupational medical service provider for 9,000 workers at Hanford.
The proposed new contract is valued at an estimated $125 million over seven years. That's $5 million more than when DOE released a draft request for bids in December.
The current contract, held by HPM Corp. of Kennewick, expires in September.
The current contract for six years is valued at about $99 million, or about $16.5 million per year. The proposed new contract has an estimated value of almost $17.9 million per year.
The bid solicitation requires contractors to be ready to support a workforce greater than 9,000 people. Services would range from basic first aid to exams to evaluate employees' injuries and illnesses to set possible work restrictions.
When HPM was awarded its contract in 2012, the work was reserved for a small business and HPM was the only bidder.
The upcoming contract is open to companies of any size. Bids are due Aug. 14.
Comments