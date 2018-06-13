Hanford workers begin moving radioactive waste away from Columbia River

Hanford workers began moving some of the highly radioactive sludge out of the K West Reactor Basin, located just 400 yards from the Columbia River, on June 12, 2018. It will be stored in below-ground cells until it can be prepared for disposal.
Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

The last major equipment for the Hanford vitrification plant's Low Activity Waste Facility, a 19-ton caustic scrubber, arrived at the plant this week and was lowered through the 90-foot-high roof.

Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules

Hanford Communities has partnered with CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company to produce this video that features the Waste Encapsulation Storage Facility. The video touches on WESF's history, current mission and future plans for the safe and compl

Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl

In October 2016, Wildlife biologists from Hanford site contractor Mission Support Alliance released a rehabilitated barn owl back into the wild. The owl had been discovered by Hanford Site employees in late September and appeared in distress. The

Hanford vit plant testing tank on its way to Richland

A 65-ton stainless steel vessel that will be used in testing to resolve technical issues moved through The Dalles Dam on Tuesday afternoon, heading to Umatilla. It is 35 feet high with a 16-foot diameter; it can hold 22,000 gallons. It is riding o

Time-lapse video: Vit plant melter lid

Bechtel National has used a custom-made steel frame to turn over the first of two 28-ton lids that will top the melters at the Hanford vitrification plant’s Low Activity Waste Facility.