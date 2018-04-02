Help arrives today. Ill Hanford workers and families can get answers at new center

A new center opened Monday to help guide Hanford workers, retirees and their families through the maze of available Hanford health screening and compensation programs.
Help at the new center is free.
It is at 309 Bradley Blvd., Suite 102, and appointments can be made by calling 509-376-4932. The center is open 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The center is staffed with union and nonunion Hanford nuclear reservation workers trained in the options available through occupational health programs.
They can guide former workers to free medical screening for conditions that could be linked to Hanford work, ranging from hearing loss to lung cancer.
They also will help ill workers or their survivors understand the state and federal government compensation programs, and the advantages of each.
Survivors of workers who had illnesses such as cancer after being employed at Hanford also may be eligible for compensation.
Workers could be eligible for compensation payments, lost wages and reimbursement for medical care for a wide range of illnesses under the federal and state programs.
The Washington Legislature passed a new law this year that will make the state worker compensation program much easier to qualify for, including for some workers who previously have had their claims denied.
Current workers can get information on filing claims through Hanford’s third-party administrator for workers’ compensation and the site’s beryllium program. Exposure to the metal beryllium at Hanford can lead to lung disease.
The staff at the center also will have information on programs offered by individual past and current contractors at Hanford.
The center is a partnership between the Department of Energy, DOE’s Hanford contractors and two key union organizations — the Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council and the Central Washington Building and Construction Trades Council.
Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash., championed the new center, including it in federal legislation.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
