Here’s help to train for a well-paid job in the nuclear industry

Learn how to train for a well-paid job in the nuclear industry at a Columbia Basin College information session on Thursday.
The meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the center for Career and Technical Education on the Pasco campus will explain the college’s nuclear technology program and entrance requirements.
Applications are being accepted now. For applications and information about scholarships available, go to columbiabasin.edu/NT.
For more information, call 509-542- 4542 or email at Jthatcher@columbiabasin.edu.
Comments