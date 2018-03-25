Columbia Basin College is accepting applications for its nuclear technology program for students seeking a career in radioactive waste cleanup at sites like the Hanford nuclear reservation or jobs in the nuclear power industry.
Here’s help to train for a well-paid job in the nuclear industry

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

March 25, 2018 12:20 PM

Learn how to train for a well-paid job in the nuclear industry at a Columbia Basin College information session on Thursday.

The meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the center for Career and Technical Education on the Pasco campus will explain the college’s nuclear technology program and entrance requirements.

Applications are being accepted now. For applications and information about scholarships available, go to columbiabasin.edu/NT.

For more information, call 509-542- 4542 or email at Jthatcher@columbiabasin.edu.

