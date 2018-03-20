This person will take charge of the Northwest’s only nuclear power plant, for now

A temporary chief executive officer has been named for the organization that operates the only nuclear power plant in the Pacific Northwest, the Columbia Generating Station near Richland.
Brad Sawatzke, the plant’s chief operating officer and chief nuclear officer, has been named interim CEO, starting at the end of the month, by the Energy Northwest Executive Board.
The current chief executive, Mark Reddemann, will leave March 30 to become chief executive of Nawah Energy Co., based in the United Arab Emirates. Reddemann will lead work to bring four new nuclear energy reactors on line.
Reddemann announced in June that he planned to retire in a year, but decided to leave three months early when the Middle East opportunity came up.
A search was launched last summer to find a replacement.
The Energy Northwest executive board is meeting in Pasco Tuesday through Thursday this week, but is not expected to be ready to name a permanent replacement for Reddemann until next month.
Sawatzke also has announced plans to retire, but not until fall. Reddemann hired Sawatzke shortly after he took over leadership of Energy Northwest in 2010.
Sawatzke previously was director of site operations at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant in Minnesota with Xcel Energy. He worked for Xcel Energy and related organizations for nearly 29 years, including at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant in Minnesota.
Energy Northwest, which has about 1,100 employees, has wind, hydroelectric and solar projects, in addition to a nuclear plant.
