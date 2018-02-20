Watchdog group says it found radioactive contamination in Hanford worker cars declared clean

Radioactive contamination has been found in the filters of two vehicles parked at the Plutonium Finishing Plant at the Hanford nuclear reservation, according to a Seattle-based Hanford watchdog group.
Hanford Challenge took the filters from five vehicles in Richland and Pasco that Hanford workers had parked at the plant. The cars had previously been checked at Hanford and declared clean of contamination, according to Hanford Challenge.
The filters were analyzed for radioactive contamination by Marco Kaltofen, president of Boston Chemical Data Corp. and an affiliate research engineer at Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Nuclear Science and Engineering Program.
The filters contained americium, a radioactive material associated with the past production of plutonium at Hanford for the nation’s nuclear weapons program, according to the analysis.
“The owners of these vehicles are devastated and scared about the heath of their families,” said Tom Carpenter, Hanford Challenge executive director. “These vehicles were used by their families, to carry groceries and to go to and from work.”
After a spread of radioactive contamination was discovered in mid December at the Plutonium Finishing Plant, the Department of Energy said seven cars employees had parked at the plant while they were working had specks of radioactive contamination.
The contamination was on the exterior of the vehicles. Hanford officials say the contamination was removed and workers were free to drive the cars home.
“The fact that vehicles were checked and released to these workers, only to find that they were still contaminated, raises disturbing questions about the credibility of Hanford’s program,” Carpenter said.
Hanford officials had no comment Tuesday morning, but indicated they expected to release information later in the day.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
