Another shutdown? 13,000 federal Tri-City employees still working

Workers at the Hanford nuclear reservation and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory are expected to report to work as usual Friday.
Thursday evening a federal government shutdown appeared possible, with Congress still working to push through a massive budget deal.
The approximately 13,000 workers at both the Department of Energy’s nuclear weapons cleanup site near the Tri-Cities and its national lab in Richland draw paychecks paid for by federal taxpayers.
Any shutdown would not affect the majority of Hanford workers Friday. Most work four 10-hour shifts Mondays through Thursdays.
DOE has a policy for government shutdowns, which it posted on its website most recently before the federal government was shut down from Jan 20-22. Then a short term deal expired Thursday.
The DOE policy says that “a prolonged lapse in appropriations may require subsequent employee furloughs.”
Each component of DOE will continue to operate until its prior year balances for funding are exhausted, according to the agency. However, some activities, such as travel, could be curtailed.
