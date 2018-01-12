Courtesy DOE
Courtesy DOE

Hanford

Join Hanford board, influence nuclear reservation’s cleanup

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 12, 2018 01:25 PM

Applications are being accepted for vacant seats on the Hanford Advisory Board, which offers advice on cleanup of the nuclear reservation to the Department of Energy and its regulators, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The openings are for public-at-large positions on the board, rather than one of the board seats assigned to represent different interests, such as local government, environmental groups and workers.

The board has about four two-day meetings a year, most of them in the Tri-Cities. Costs may be covered when members must travel for meetings. Committee meetings also are scheduled.

Applications are due Jan. 19. More information, including an application form, is available at www.hanford.gov on the rotating banner at the top of the page. Call 509-373-1970 for more information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

    This video from November shows demolition of the north wall of the canyon, allowing heavy equipment to begin removing strong backs from the walls. Strong backs are brackets from which pencil-shaped processing tanks once hung. It also shows the array of dust suppression tools, each spraying water from a different angle to help control radiological contamination during demolition.

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon
Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?
Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 1:05

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

View More Video