Join Hanford board, influence nuclear reservation’s cleanup

Applications are being accepted for vacant seats on the Hanford Advisory Board, which offers advice on cleanup of the nuclear reservation to the Department of Energy and its regulators, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Washington state Department of Ecology.
The openings are for public-at-large positions on the board, rather than one of the board seats assigned to represent different interests, such as local government, environmental groups and workers.
The board has about four two-day meetings a year, most of them in the Tri-Cities. Costs may be covered when members must travel for meetings. Committee meetings also are scheduled.
Applications are due Jan. 19. More information, including an application form, is available at www.hanford.gov on the rotating banner at the top of the page. Call 509-373-1970 for more information.
