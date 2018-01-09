A worker looks upwards at the Hanford vitrification plant’s Low Activity Waste Facility’s complex infrastructure of electrical raceway, cable and wiring. Contractor Bechtel National Inc. is on pace to finish construction of the facility by June.
A worker looks upwards at the Hanford vitrification plant’s Low Activity Waste Facility’s complex infrastructure of electrical raceway, cable and wiring. Contractor Bechtel National Inc. is on pace to finish construction of the facility by June. Courtesy Bechtel National
A worker looks upwards at the Hanford vitrification plant’s Low Activity Waste Facility’s complex infrastructure of electrical raceway, cable and wiring. Contractor Bechtel National Inc. is on pace to finish construction of the facility by June. Courtesy Bechtel National

Hanford

Bechtel meets a vit plant contract goal. Will pocket $4M reward

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 09, 2018 05:42 PM

Bechtel National has been awarded nearly $4.3 million for meeting a contract milestone at the Hanford nuclear reservation’s vitrification plant.

The Department of Energy contractor was required to have most of the bulk cable electrical installation completed at the plant’s Low Activity Waste Facility to be awarded the money.

It met the deadline for the work nearly four months ahead of schedule, according to Bechtel.

The completed work is a key step to having the facility constructed by June 2018. The facility, one of the four large buildings at the plant, stands seven stories high and is the size of a sports arena.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Low Activity Waste Facility is expected to have about 210 linear miles of electrical raceway, cables and wiring when construction is complete.

Meeting the contract milestone required “balancing a complex design, purchasing quality material to the right specifications, skilled planning to execute the construction work and quality craftsmanship in the field,” said Brian Reilly, Bechtel project director.

DOE has set a goal to start treating some of the low-activity radioactive waste stored in Hanford’s underground tanks as early as 2022.

Full operation of the plant, which is expected to cost more than $17 billion to build and startup, is not required under a federal court order until 2036. That would include the start of the treatment of high-level radioactive waste stored in Hanford tanks.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

    This video from November shows demolition of the north wall of the canyon, allowing heavy equipment to begin removing strong backs from the walls. Strong backs are brackets from which pencil-shaped processing tanks once hung. It also shows the array of dust suppression tools, each spraying water from a different angle to help control radiological contamination during demolition.

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon
Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?
Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 1:05

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

View More Video