Hanford

Hanford workers told to stay home or report late due to weather

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 05, 2018 07:24 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Some Hanford nuclear reservation workers will stay home Friday and others will report to work late because of the threat of freezing rain.

The day shift is canceled for vitrification plant workers at the construction site, including non-manual and union workers. Work also is canceled for workers supporting the plant’s construction at the Material Handling Facility.

Vitrification plant workers at the simulator facility and who have in-town offices should report to work late at 9:30 a.m.

Other Hanford workers have been told to report late on a staggered schedule to alleviate traffic congestion, unless their jobs are essential to safety and security of the site.

Workers in the 200 West Area and 100 Areas will start work at 9 a.m.

Workers in Richland, the 200 East Area and areas south of the Wye Barricade should report to work at 9:30 a.m.

The Rattlesnake Barricade entrance to the site will be open until 10:30 a.m.

Workers should be prepared for longer commute times because of possibly icy roads and heavy traffic.

