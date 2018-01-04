Areva in Richland is returning to a previous name, Framatome, as shown on the sign outside the plant in this 2003 photo. The logo will change.
Areva in Richland is returning to a previous name, Framatome, as shown on the sign outside the plant in this 2003 photo. The logo will change. File Tri-City Herald

Hanford

Tri-City employer of 550 changes its name — again

By Annette Cary

January 04, 2018 06:49 PM

Something old is new again at Areva, the Richland plant that manufactures fuel for nuclear power plants.

The plant, which employs 550 people, is going back to a previous name, Framatome.

The name was picked after EDF became the new majority shareholder of a subsidiary of Areva NP on Dec. 31.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to build on the heritage of the Framatome name and our nearly 50 years here in the Richland community,” said Ron Land, the Richland site manager for what is now Framatome.

The Richland plant fabricates the nuclear power plant fuel that produces about 5 percent of the utility-generated electricity in the United States.

The plant has operated in Richland under many different names since it opened as Jersey Nuclear in 1969.

The Richland plant employs about 550 people and fabricates the nuclear power plant fuel that produces approximately 5 percent of the utility-generated electricity in the United States.

It changed its name from Siemens Power Corp. to Framatome ANP Richland in 2001 and then to Areva in 2004, as Paris-based Areva phased in its name to some subsidiaries.

Areva and EDF signed a contract in November 2016 for Areva to sell a portion of its company, dubbed New NP, to French-based EDF.

New NP included Areva’s work related to the design and manufacturing of nuclear reactors and equipment, fuel assemblies and related services.

As of the first of the year, EDF owns 75.5 percent of Framatome, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries owns 19.5 percent and Assystem owns 5 percent. Framatome employs 14,000 people worldwide.

“Framatome possesses unique know-how in an industry that today is, and will remain, key for a low-carbon energy mix,” said Barnard Fontana, chief execute of Framatome, on Thursday.

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

