The beoton County Commission will hold a special meeting today to discuss a three-month extension of its contract to provide basic law enforcement services to Hanford.
Hanford

Benton commission meets to discuss Hanford cop contract

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

December 28, 2017 10:19 AM

The Benton County Commission meets in a special session today to consider a three-month extension of its contract with the Department of Energy to provide basic law enforcement services at Hanford

The commission meets at 1:30 p.m., in the conference room of the Benton County Justice Center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick.

The federal agency has contracted with the county for law enforcement services since 1993.

If approved, the county will continue providing services through March 2018 for a monthly fee of $74,352.

