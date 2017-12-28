Icy day forecast. Most Hanford workers told to stay home

Most Hanford nuclear reservation workers were told to stay home Thursday because of the forecast for freezing rain after 10 a.m.
Workers for cleanup contractors were told in the early morning hours to come in late, with workers then scheduled to start at 9 or 9:30 a.m. because of icy roads.
At 6:40 a.m., work was canceled for both the day and swing shifts for cleanup workers who are not essential to maintain the site in a safe and secure condition.
Workers at the Hanford vitrification plant also were told initially to report to work on a delayed schedule, but by 7:30 a.m. were told to stay home.
The Department of Energy advised workers who are scheduled to be at Hanford Thursday to expect winter driving conditions and longer than usual commute times.
