New DOE assistant manager named for vit plant integration

Delmar Noyes has been named the Department of Energy assistant manager for the start up, commissioning and integration of the Hanford vitrification plant effective Nov. 12.
He will support integration of the tank farm and vitrification plant to assure close coordination during the start up and commissioning of waste treatment facilities and will be responsible for the operation of the facilities to treat and dispose of 56 million gallons of radioactive waste.
The position was held for many years by Ben Harp, now the acting manager of the DOE Office of River Protection.
Noyes came to Hanford in 2001 and has 29 years of experience managing projects involving nuclear operations, maintenance, deactivation and environmental remediation.
He previously served as DOE acting assistant manager and deputy assistant manager for the vitrification plant. His jobs also have included eight years as the deputy federal project director for the plant. Before 2001 Noyes worked for DOE’s Rocky Flats, Colo., office.
Comments