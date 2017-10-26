More Videos

President Kennedy came to Hanford in 1963 for the ceremonial groundbreaking on a steam plant that would allow N Reactor to produce electricity in addition to plutonium for nuclear weapons. Department of Energy
President Kennedy came to Hanford in 1963 for the ceremonial groundbreaking on a steam plant that would allow N Reactor to produce electricity in addition to plutonium for nuclear weapons. Department of Energy

Hanford

Remembering JFK’s visit to Hanford. 37,000 watched him wave ‘atomic wand’

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 26, 2017 12:17 PM

Just eight weeks before his assassination President John F. Kennedy stood before a crowd of 37,000 on the normally closed Hanford nuclear reservation.

His helicopter had touched down near N Reactor and he stepped out in a cloud of dust.

He was at Hanford to lead the ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that would make Hanford’s N Reactor the largest nuclear power plant in the world.

JFK was back in the news on Thursday as more documents related to his assassination were set to be released by the National Archives and Records Administration.

At Hanford on Sept. 26, 1963, he participated in a bit of showmanship choreographed by the Washington Public Power Supply System.

Kennedy Hanford color
President John F. Kennedy visited Hanford on Sept. 26, 1963, for the ceremonial groundbreaking of a steam plant that would allow N Reactor to produce electricity in addition to plutonium for nuclear weapons. The public was allowed past Hanford security gates for the visit and about 37,000 people attended.
Courtesy Department of Energy

He waved an “atomic wand” over a Geiger counter, with the sound of the counter’s rapid clicking broadcast over the crowd as the wand’s uranium tip set in motion a clamshell crane.

It lifted a shovelful of dirt for a steam-power facility that would allow N Reactor to produce electricity as well as plutonium for the nation’s Cold War nuclear weapons program.

JFK with dignitaries
On Sept. 26, 1963, President John F. Kennedy led groundbreaking ceremonies for the Hanford Generating Project. Among the dignitaries joining Kennedy were U.S. Sens. Henry Scoop Jackson, Warren Magnuson, Gov. Albert Rosellini and Tri-City Herald Publisher, Glenn C. Lee.
Tri-City Herald File

“I assume this is wholly on the level and there is no one over there working it,” he joked.

Kennedy helicopter 2
Kennedy arrived at Hanford and left the nuclear reservation on a Marine helicopter in 1963.
Courtesy Department of Energy

Not only was the day remembered for Kennedy’s visit, but also made history as the first time the general public had been allowed on the nuclear reservation. Officials offered tours of N Reactor.

School let out early to allow children to attend. For many families, it was the first time they could get a glimpse of where a father, mother or grown child worked each day.

Read a full account of the Kennedy’s visit as reported on the 50th anniversary in the Herald archives.

