Remembering JFK’s visit to Hanford. 37,000 watched him wave ‘atomic wand’

More Videos 1:12 Hassan Yusuph recovering with help from friends Pause 0:30 Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl. 1:23 State agency surveys Rattlesnake Ridge crack with drone 1:24 Fatal shooting investigation on South Myrtle Avenue in Pasco 1:37 Two men arrested in Richland for Pasco shooting death of Thomas C. Deleon 0:49 Highlights from Kamiakin boys basketball win over Chiawana 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 1:05 Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 0:22 Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

President Kennedy came to Hanford in 1963 for the ceremonial groundbreaking on a steam plant that would allow N Reactor to produce electricity in addition to plutonium for nuclear weapons. Department of Energy

President Kennedy came to Hanford in 1963 for the ceremonial groundbreaking on a steam plant that would allow N Reactor to produce electricity in addition to plutonium for nuclear weapons. Department of Energy