Richland firm hits 2nd safety milestone

The employees of Federal Engineers & Constructors have worked 1 million hours without a day lost to a workplace injury.
This is the second time the Richland company has reached the milestone since 2010.
Doug Stewart, chief underwriting officer at the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, commended FE&C for maintaining an excellent safety and claim performance record while performing hazardous work.
FE&C has done construction, demolition and environmental cleanup work on Department of Energy sites, including the Hanford nuclear reservation, for 17 years. It employs 68 people.
Although the company does work in highly hazardous environments that include chemical, radiological and biological contamination, none has ever had a radiation intake or overexposure, a chemical overexposure or biological exposure to an employee, subcontractor or customer.
“The credit really goes to our employees, who have embraced the safety culture that has been critical to our success,” said Steve Klover, FE&C vice president of environmental, safety, health and quality.
