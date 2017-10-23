Hanford nuclear workers to be honored at Tri-City events

Former Hanford nuclear reservation workers will be honored for their work for the nation’s defense at two Tri-City events in advance of the National Day of Remembrance.
Nuclear Care Partners, which provides nursing care for ill nuclear workers, plans an event 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 598 hall at 1328 Road 28 in Pasco.
An honorary pinning ceremony for workers is planned, along with refreshments and prizes.
On Friday, an event is planned 9 to 11 a.m. at the Red Lion Hanford House, 802 George Washington Way, in Richland, by Cold War Patriots.
The event will include a continental breakfast.
Cold War Patriots formerly was a nonprofit, but now is a division of Professional Case Management, a company providing in-home health care to ill nuclear workers. It petitioned Congress to approve Oct. 30 as Day of Remembrance.
Families of nuclear workers also are invited to the events.
