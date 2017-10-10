The high should be about 67 degrees Tuesday in the Tri-Cities, with temperatures dropping as a low pressure system arrives over the Mid-Columbia and sticks around at least through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Hanford

Ready or not, you may need your flannel this week

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 10, 2017 12:50 PM

Highs could drop into the 50s this week as a storm system moves over the Mid-Columbia.

Those spending time in the mountains should be prepared for snow.

Tuesday the high should be about 67 degrees in the Tri-Cities, with temperatures dropping as a low pressure system arrives over the Mid-Columbia and sticks around at least through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wednesday high in the Tri-Cities should be about 60, dropping into the high 50s Thursday and Friday. A slight chance of showers is forecast Wednesday through Thursday night with the chance of showers increasing on Friday.

The cloud cover should keep lows in the Tri-Cities well above freezing, with lows ranging from the low 40s to upper 30s through the weekend.

Precipitation in the Cascades and Blue Mountains could drop to as low ad 3,500 feet early Wednesday morning. Thursday and Friday the snow could fall at elevations of 3,500 to 4,000 feet, according to the weather service.

