New president named for Hanford prime contractor

The president of one of the Department of Energy’s prime contractors at Hanford, Mission Support Alliance, will be leaving Oct. 16, he told employees in a message Thursday.
Bill Johnson, who joined Mission Support Alliance in January 2015, has accepted a corporate position with Leidos, the primary owner of the Hanford nuclear reservation contractor.
Bob Wilkinson, Mission Support Alliance’s chief operating officer, will step up to the president’s position.
“Bob has more than 20 years of experience at Hanford in all aspects of operations,” Johnson said in an employee message. “He and I have worked closely over the past two and a half years, strengthening partnerships with the MSA team, DOE, labor and the community.”
Mission Support Alliance provide services to DOE and other contractors across the Hanford Site. Services include security, fire protection, information technology, utilities, fleet management, operation of the HAMMER training center and ensuring preservation of cultural artifacts.
It also provides portfolio management, providing data to help DOE and its Hanford contractors make informed and realistic decisions on project alternatives and cost savings.
Mission Support Alliance employs about 1,900 people under a 10-year DOE contract valued at about $3 billion.
Check back for more information.
Comments