Problem solved. Work to stabilize Hanford waste tunnel restarts

Grout is again being injected into a partially collapsed Hanford tunnel storing radioactive waste to stabilize the tunnel.
Grouting started Tuesday night, but workers stopped after adding the 15th truckload of grout , as they noticed some sand and soil caving into the tunnel around a trench box being used for the injection. The sand and soil had been piled in the 20-by-20-foot hole in the top of the tunnel a day after the breach was discovered May 9.
No radiological readings above those anticipated were detected, and none of the workers were at risk, DOE said.
Workers added more sand and soil mix around the box Wednesday morning, which successfully stabilizing the area, according to DOE.
By Thursday morning 61 truckloads of concrete-like grout mixture had been injected into the tunnel, according to the Department of Energy. About 650 truckloads are expected to be required to fill the 360-foot-long tunnel.
The trench box has pipes for injecting the grout in the tunnel, ventilation and visual verification of where the grout flows.
The grout will be placed in layers, with the first layer allowed to harden before the next layer is added.
The grout is intended to both help stabilize the tunnel structure and provide additional radiological protection. Hanford officials say it should not preclude future cleanup of the waste and closure of the tunnel.
On other projects, Hanford workers have used a saw to cut up hardened grout and then lift out the pieces with any contaminated items they contain.
The tunnel that partially collapsed was built of timbers at the PUREX processing plant in 1956 and contains eight rail cars loaded with radioactive waste.
A second tunnel built at the plant in 1964 stores 28 rail cars holding equipment contaminated with radioactive waste. Although it was constructed with steel and concrete, it also is at risk of collapse, according to a recent structural evaluation.
Stabilization methods for the second tunnel are being studied, with a method yet to be selected.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments