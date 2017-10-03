Take a bike tour of Manhattan Project National Historical Park at Hanford

Bicycle riders can peddle the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at Hanford on Saturday
During the second annual “Ride the Reactor” cyclists will follow gravel and paved roads near historic B Reactor to see nearly pristine shrub-steppe landscape and, with luck, wildlife.
Riders can choose from different course options that are up to 20 miles long.
A $60 registration fee includes the bike ride, catered lunch and a tour of B Reactor, the world’s first production-scale nuclear reactor.
Proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit supporting the Hanford unit of the national park to provide park access and educational experiences.
The event is sponsored by Bike Tri-Cities, REI, Columbia Center Rotary, Visit Tri-Cities, the National Park Service and the Department of Energy.
Check in starts at 8 a.m. at the park’s Richland visitor center. Participants must be 18 or older.
Register online at bit.ly/registerRtR.
