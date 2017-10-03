The second annual Bike the Reactor at the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at Hanford is Oct. 7
Take a bike tour of Manhattan Project National Historical Park at Hanford

By Annette Cary

October 03, 2017 3:49 PM

Bicycle riders can peddle the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at Hanford on Saturday

During the second annual “Ride the Reactor” cyclists will follow gravel and paved roads near historic B Reactor to see nearly pristine shrub-steppe landscape and, with luck, wildlife.

Riders can choose from different course options that are up to 20 miles long.

A $60 registration fee includes the bike ride, catered lunch and a tour of B Reactor, the world’s first production-scale nuclear reactor.

Proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit supporting the Hanford unit of the national park to provide park access and educational experiences.

The event is sponsored by Bike Tri-Cities, REI, Columbia Center Rotary, Visit Tri-Cities, the National Park Service and the Department of Energy.

Check in starts at 8 a.m. at the park’s Richland visitor center. Participants must be 18 or older.

Register online at bit.ly/registerRtR.

