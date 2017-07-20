DOE outlines options for second Hanford waste tunnel

Federal officials explained their options Thursday for stabilizing a second radioactive waste storage tunnel in danger of collapse at Hanford.
The Department of Energy and Washington State Department of Ecology laid out the issue for the public at an evening meeting in Richland. About 50 people attended the session while more were listening online.
On May 9, a gaping hole was discovered on top of one of two waste storage tunnels built at the Hanford nuclear reservation’s PUREX plant.
The breach has since been filled with sand and dirt and the length of the tunnel covered with a layer of heavy plastic, with plans being made to fill the tunnel with grout.
The tunnel, built mostly of timbers in 1956, holds eight railcars with equipment from PUREX that is highly radioactively contaminated. No radiation releases have been detected.
The second tunnel at PUREX was built of steel and concrete in 1964, but in late June federal officials announced that tunnel also is at serious risk of a cave-in, which could potentially release contaminants.
Options to temporarily stabilize the tunnel include covering it with heavy plastic, installing a tent over it, constructing a building over it, filling it with expanding foam or causing a controlled collapse of the tunnel to prevent an unintended collapse.
It also could be filled with grout, the solution picked for Tunnel 1 to stabilize waste until a final decision could be made.
Additionally, DOE is looking at the option of immediately implementing a permanent solution, removing the waste from the tunnel for disposal elsewhere.
DOE has until Aug. 1 to give the state its proposed plan to stabilize the second tunnel.
DOE scheduled the meeting to answer questions and receive feedback from the public, including current and former employees.
This story will be updated.
