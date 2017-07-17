Nuclear fuel rods sit on a vibratory rod loading table at the Areva manufacturing plant in Richland.
Nuclear fuel rods sit on a vibratory rod loading table at the Areva manufacturing plant in Richland. Tri-City Herald file
Nuclear fuel rods sit on a vibratory rod loading table at the Areva manufacturing plant in Richland. Tri-City Herald file

Hanford

July 17, 2017 6:11 PM

Areva plant in Richland to make nuclear fuel that’s better in emergencies

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The Areva plant in Richland will begin manufacturing newly developed advanced nuclear fuel assemblies that allow operators more time to respond in emergencies.

The plant will start manufacturing the fuel later this year, to be loaded into one of the units at Georgia’s Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in the spring of 2019.

Areva developed the fuel through the Department of Energy’s Enhanced Accident Tolerant Fuel program, an initiative started after the 2011 Fukushima, Japan, nuclear disaster.

Congress provided funding to develop fuels that can tolerate loss of active in cooling in the reactor core for much longer while maintaining of improving fuel perfomance during normal operations.

“This game-changing technology is not a small step, but a leap for our industry,” said John Williams, nuclear fuel director for Southern Nuclear Operationg Co., which operates the Georgia plant. Initially four test assembles will be added.

The fuel pellets to be manufactured in Richland will have chromia additions, providing a higher density and helping reduce fission gases if a reactor loses cooling. Chromium coating also will be added to fuel rod cladding.

Areva also recently announced $560 million in fuel contracts to supply four different nuclear energy facilities starting in 2020. The fuel will be fabricated at Areva’s plant on Horn Rapids Road.

While the orders will not create new jobs, it will mean continued work for the plant’s approximately 550 workers. The nuclear fuel manufactured at the plant creates about 5 percent of the nation’s energy.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference 2:00

PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference
Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:26

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

View More Video