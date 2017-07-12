A waste storage tunnel built at Hanford in 1964 at the PUREX plant is at serious risk of collapse, according to a structural evaluation.
A waste storage tunnel built at Hanford in 1964 at the PUREX plant is at serious risk of collapse, according to a structural evaluation. Courtesy DOE
A waste storage tunnel built at Hanford in 1964 at the PUREX plant is at serious risk of collapse, according to a structural evaluation. Courtesy DOE

Hanford

July 12, 2017 4:03 PM

Meeting on Hanford PUREX waste storage tunnel set in Richland

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The public can learn more about the structural soundness of the second PUREX waste storage tunnel at the Hanford nuclear reservation at a meeting July 20 in Richland.

The Department of Energy and Washington State Department of Ecology promised a public meeting when the structural evaluation was released June 30.

The study showed the tunnel was at serious risk of a cave-in, after the first PUREX waste storage tunnel was discovered partially collapsed in May.

Information will be provided and questions answered at the meeting, but no formal comment period is planned.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 480 Columbia Point Drive. To listen to the meeting on the internet, go to www.hanford.gov and click on July 20 on the events calendar for instructions.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference 2:00

PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference
Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:26

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

View More Video