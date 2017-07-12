Meeting on Hanford PUREX waste storage tunnel set in Richland

The public can learn more about the structural soundness of the second PUREX waste storage tunnel at the Hanford nuclear reservation at a meeting July 20 in Richland.
The Department of Energy and Washington State Department of Ecology promised a public meeting when the structural evaluation was released June 30.
The study showed the tunnel was at serious risk of a cave-in, after the first PUREX waste storage tunnel was discovered partially collapsed in May.
Information will be provided and questions answered at the meeting, but no formal comment period is planned.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 480 Columbia Point Drive. To listen to the meeting on the internet, go to www.hanford.gov and click on July 20 on the events calendar for instructions.
