How sturdy are Hanford’s radioactive tunnels? Initial report due Friday

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse
Vit plant receives big piece of equipment
Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules
Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl
Time lapse of demolition prep at Hanford Plutonium Reclamation Facility
Hanford vit plant testing tank on its way to Richland
Efforts to move Hanford sludge away from Columbia River
RJ Lee explains how its mobile chemical detection lab works
'A is for Atom'
Time-lapse video: Vit plant melter lid

Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, gives an update on the collapsed Hanford waste tunnel. A mixture of sand and soil is being slowly added to the breach.

