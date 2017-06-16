The federal trial over Hanford worker protection from chemical vapors has been reset for June 2018.
Hanford

June 16, 2017

Hanford chemical vapors trial delayed again

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

A federal judge has ordered the Richland trial on demands for better protection for Hanford workers delayed until June 11, 2018.

It is the third delay requested by plaintiffs and defendants in the trial as they continue to try to reach a settlement out of court through mediation. Most recently the trial had been set by U.S. Judge Thomas Rice for April 9, 2018.

A mediation session was held in May and progress was made, but no settlement agreement reached according to court documents.

Additional mediation sessions have been scheduled for July 13-14 and Aug. 1-3.

The state of Washington, Hanford Challenge and union Local 598 filed lawsuits in September 2015 against the Department of Energy and its tank farm contractor, Washington River Protection Solutions.

Plaintiffs are seeking better protection of Hanford workers from chemical vapors associated with waste held in underground tanks.

  Comments  

