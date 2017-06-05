Hanford

June 05, 2017 12:48 PM

Richland bomb squad called to Hanford mail handling center

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The Richland Police Department bomb squad was called to the mail handling facility for the Hanford nuclear reservation Monday morning.

A Hanford Patrol police dog unit was conducting a routine check of the mail center at 1932 Butler Loop in Richland when the trained dog alerted at a cabinet holding multiple packages, according to a message sent to Hanford employees.

The mail center was evacuated, and the Richland explosive ordnance disposal team was called at 9:15 a.m.

The bomb squad found nothing out of the ordinary and no additional action was needed, said Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb.

Mail handling resumed as usual.

