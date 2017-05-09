Hanford layoffs limited after workers find other positions

CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. had no forced layoffs in the first of three rounds of job cuts.
The Hanford nuclear reservation contractor announced in March that it needed to cut as many as 250 jobs in three rounds of layoffs starting in May.
Work could be completed this year on two of CH2M’s Hanford projects, demolition of the Plutonium Finishing Plant and cleanup of the 618-10 Burial Ground.
CH2M was able to find positions for 90 workers on those projects elsewhere at CH2M in advance of layoffs set for the end of last week.
Another seven workers applied for voluntary layoffs and were approved.
In addition, five union workers lost their CH2M positions, but took the jobs of union workers with less seniority with other Hanford contractors in what Hanford calls a “bump and roll.” Those five workers could have been laid off if other positions were not available.
CH2M could lay off up to about 150 workers yet in the next two rounds of job cuts, which are set for the end of July and in September.
Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance, which provides sitewide services, also announced plans in March to cut up to 50 positions, but did not expect to take action before July.
