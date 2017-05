A 65-ton stainless steel vessel that will be used in testing to resolve technical issues moved through The Dalles Dam on Tuesday afternoon, heading to Umatilla. It is 35 feet high with a 16-foot diameter; it can hold 22,000 gallons. It is riding on a 132-foot deck barge being pushed by the 82-foot Tidewater Tug "Maverick." It will be installed in the Full-Scale Test Facility in north Richland.