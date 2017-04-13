New HAMTC president named from allied painters’ union

A member of Local 427 of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades has been picked to lead the Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council, an umbrella group of 15 unions doing work at the Hanford nuclear reservation.
HAMTC’s executive board named Jeff McDaniel president.
He replaces Dave Molnaa, who has resigned effective this coming Sunday after 12 years as president.
McDaniel will serve until an election in December.
He is a native Tri-Citian and has worked at Hanford since 2005, according to HAMTC. He serves as project chief steward and financial secretary for his union.
